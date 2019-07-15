Zimbabwe: Job Sikhala Granted ZWL$5,000 Bail

Photo: VOA

Opposition politician Job Sikhala (file photo).

Masvingo High Court judge, Justice Neville Wamambo has granted opposition MDC Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala RTGS$5 000 bail.

Sikhala was ordered to pay it at Bikita Magistrates Court, handover his passport as part of his bail conditions.

The Zengeza west legislator was arrested last week on charges of subverting a constitutional government following his remarks at a Bikita rally that they will overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa before 2023 elections.

The state had earlier made a shocking request that the combative MDC leader deposit ZWL$50 000 as well as stop addressing political gatherings as part of his bail conditions.

More to follow...