15 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: England Skipper Morgan - the Rules Were Set a Long Time Ago

By Lloyd Burnard

London — England captain Eoin Morgan has given his thoughts on whether or not the boundary rule should have been used to determine the 2019 World Cup.

In a bizarre final at Lord's on Sunday that will go down as one of cricket's great matches, England and New Zealand tied first in 50 overs and then again in a Super Over.

At that stage, tournament rules determined that whoever had scored the most boundaries in their 50 overs would win the contest and the World Cup.

England won that contest 24-16 as the Black Caps were left devastated and gobsmacked at how the lost the World Cup without ever really being beaten.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was making no excuses after the match, while England skipper Morgan sympathised with his rival.

When asked if the boundary rule was a fair one to decide a winner, Morgan took a while to think before answering the question.

"If you could give me an alternative, I'd be able to compare the both," he said.

"But I can't think of an alternative at the moment. The rules are obviously set out a long time ago and we have no control over them."

Morgan only knew about the boundary rule before England went out to field in their Super Over, where they had posted 15 for the Black Caps to chase down.

Morgan said he felt for Williamson and his side.

"Absolutely. Definitely," he said when asked if he could empathise.

"I think they've been incredible throughout the tournament. I said it before the game in the press conference. They've been actually through a better tournament than we have.

"The fact a trophy is sitting here ... we got the rub of the green today."

