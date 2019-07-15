13 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Police Seek Man Who Attempted Setting Ablaze Wife, 2 Children

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkwi

The Accra Regional Police Command has mounted a search for a man who allegedly attempted to burn his wife and two children alive in their room at Odumase, near Amasaman in the Ga West municipality.

The suspect, Agbo Kwablah, who is on the run, was reported to have locked his wife, Akos Sogbema, and children, who are between the ages of five months and two years.

Kwablah attempted to set the wife and children ablaze with petrol in their room, after a misunderstanding between the couple.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the case to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on July 7, at about 11pm, the suspect locked his victims in the room and attempted to set the room ablaze.

DSP Tenge said Sogbema, escaped through the window with her children unhurt.

The PRO said a formal complaint was made to the police by the wife, adding that investigations into the case were ongoing.

She appealed to the public to provide the reliable information to assist the police arrest the suspect.

