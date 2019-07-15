Ghana: NPP Rolls Out Guidelines for Parliamentary Primary

The National Steering Committee (NSC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday rolled out modalities to guide the 2020 parliamentary primary election.

It will ensure peaceful run of election in constituencies with no sitting members of parliament.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP.

It explained that the approved guidelines came as a result of a meeting of the NSC with National Executive Committee (NEC) to implement modalities of conduct for the party's primary.

"The meeting of the national steering committee is consequent to directives of NEC which met on July 1, 2019, pursuant to Article 12 and 13 of the party's constitution, at which meeting NEC tasked NSC to come out with guidelines and modalities for conduct of the party's parliamentary and presidential primaries.

"The guidelines include, the party shall hold parliamentary primaries on September 28, 2019 for orphan constituencies simultaneously across the country, nominations shall open on July 20, 2019 and close on August 3, 2019.

"Aspiring parliamentary candidates shall procure nomination forms after payment of non-refundable application fee of GH¢2,000 in Bankers Draft in favour of the party, to successfully file nomination an aspirant shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢20,000 in Bankers Draft in favour of the party.

"To encourage more women, youth and physically challenged persons to aspire to higher political office, such prospective aspiring parliamentary candidates will enjoy a rebate of 50per cent on filing fees which requires them to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢10,000 and no aspirant shall be denied access to purchase nomination forms," the statement said.

The committee also appointed representatives for NEC Chair person in all the 16 regions with Nii Adu Mantey as the Greater Accra Regional representative, Rita Asobayire for Ashanti, Sammi Awuku for Western, Evans Nimako for Northern, Osei Bonsu Amoah for Eastern, Frederick Antoh (Chairman) and Brigadier J. Odei for Volta Regions.

Others were Emmamuel Attafuah-Danso for North East, Nana Boakye for Bono and Ahafo, Omari Wadie for Upper West, Kwadwo Afari for Western North Regions.

The rest were Dr Clifford Braimah for Oti, Nana Obiri Boahen for Bono East, Kofi Marfo for Savannah, Ofori Asiamah for Central, Nii Laryea Squire (Chairman) and Joseph Nganiba for Upper East Regions.