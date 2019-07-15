13 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: NPP Rolls Out Guidelines for Parliamentary Primary

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Steering Committee (NSC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday rolled out modalities to guide the 2020 parliamentary primary election.

It will ensure peaceful run of election in constituencies with no sitting members of parliament.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP.

It explained that the approved guidelines came as a result of a meeting of the NSC with National Executive Committee (NEC) to implement modalities of conduct for the party's primary.

"The meeting of the national steering committee is consequent to directives of NEC which met on July 1, 2019, pursuant to Article 12 and 13 of the party's constitution, at which meeting NEC tasked NSC to come out with guidelines and modalities for conduct of the party's parliamentary and presidential primaries.

"The guidelines include, the party shall hold parliamentary primaries on September 28, 2019 for orphan constituencies simultaneously across the country, nominations shall open on July 20, 2019 and close on August 3, 2019.

"Aspiring parliamentary candidates shall procure nomination forms after payment of non-refundable application fee of GH¢2,000 in Bankers Draft in favour of the party, to successfully file nomination an aspirant shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢20,000 in Bankers Draft in favour of the party.

"To encourage more women, youth and physically challenged persons to aspire to higher political office, such prospective aspiring parliamentary candidates will enjoy a rebate of 50per cent on filing fees which requires them to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢10,000 and no aspirant shall be denied access to purchase nomination forms," the statement said.

The committee also appointed representatives for NEC Chair person in all the 16 regions with Nii Adu Mantey as the Greater Accra Regional representative, Rita Asobayire for Ashanti, Sammi Awuku for Western, Evans Nimako for Northern, Osei Bonsu Amoah for Eastern, Frederick Antoh (Chairman) and Brigadier J. Odei for Volta Regions.

Others were Emmamuel Attafuah-Danso for North East, Nana Boakye for Bono and Ahafo, Omari Wadie for Upper West, Kwadwo Afari for Western North Regions.

The rest were Dr Clifford Braimah for Oti, Nana Obiri Boahen for Bono East, Kofi Marfo for Savannah, Ofori Asiamah for Central, Nii Laryea Squire (Chairman) and Joseph Nganiba for Upper East Regions.

Ghana

Players in Food Industry Schooled At Sunyani

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised a day's… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.