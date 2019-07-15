15 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gems Take On New Zealand

By Ellina Mhlanga

Zimbabwe's Gems are this morning set to face New Zealand in their first game in the Preliminaries Stage two.

The match starts at 10am Zimbabwe time. With the top three teams from the four groups A to D in the Preliminaries Stage One progressing to the next round to form two groups of six, Zimbabwe pulled through as the second best team in Group A.

They advanced together with Group A leaders Australia and Northern Ireland, who finished third. They will form Group F together with the top three teams from Group B - New Zealand, Malawi and Barbados.

Group G is made up of Jamaica, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, England, Uganda and Scotland from Groups C and D.

The 12 teams will battle for a semi-final berth.

The top two teams in both groups will qualify for the semi-finals while the remaining eight will play for overall positioning.

The bottom finishers from the first stage, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Fiji and Samoa form Group E where they will play for position 13 to 16.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

