15 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: World United in Condemning the Kismaayo Hotel Attack Which Claimed 26 Lives

A host of world leaders have united in condemning the Saturday hotel terror attack which left 26 people dead in Kismayo.

President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of those who lost their lives, and wished the wounded quick recovery.

He also restated the AU steady and continued willingness to participate in the governmental management and support the efforts of the Somali people to achieve definitive stability and peace in that state of the Horn of Africa, east of the continent.

The Arab League (AL) also condemned the attacks.

"The AL reiterates its full solidarity with the people and government of Somalia in their confrontation of the threat represented in Al-Shabaab terrorist movement and supports all the measures they take to maintain security and stability all over Somalia," AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said in the statement.

Egypt also expressed rejection of the terror attack on the hotel in Somalia, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

"Egypt will continue its support for the Somali federal government to rebuild the state institutions and achieve security and stability in Somalia," said the Egyptian statement.

International Organization Director-general António Vitorino said the organization is outraged by the brutal and unprovoked attack and stands with the friends and family of Abdifatah Mohamed. "Our deepest sympathies go to them," he said in a statement.

Abdifatah was a victim in the attack - which began on Friday evening and ended on Saturday - along with prominent local journalist Hodan Nalayeh and her husband Farid, together with local politicians, Kenyans, Tanzanians, Americans, a Briton and a Canadian.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

