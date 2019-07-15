15 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Libya: European Ministers to Discuss Libya Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Zayed in Tripoli

Tripoli — EUROPEAN UNION (EU) foreign ministers have gathered in Belgium on Monday amid calls for governments to urge Libya to close detention centres housing thousands of migrants and refugees.

It is estimated a total detainee population of 5 800, including 3 800 people are held in migrant detention centres close to conflict areas.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International, and the European Council on Refugees and Exiles called on EU ministers to make a commitment to facilitate the evacuation of detainees to safe places, including outside of Libya and to EU member states.

Judith Sunderland, associate Europe and Central Asia director at HRW, said expressions of outrage over dire conditions and dangers to detainees amid fighting in Tripoli were hollow without urgent life-saving measures to get people out of harm.

"EU governments should offer concrete support to Libyan authorities to close all migrant detention centers and take immediate action to help evacuate those most vulnerable and at risk," she said.

Conditions at detention facilities under control of the Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, have deteriorated since rebel forces under General Khalifa Hiftar began their assault in early April.

An airstrike on the Tajoura detention centre, located inside a military compound southeast of Tripoli, killed 53 people and wounded at least 130 on the night of July 2

Two detainees of the same facility were injured in a previous attack in May when an airstrike hit 100 metres from the centre.

Libya

EU Should Offer to Evacuate Migrants Trapped in Libyan Detention Centres - Amnesty

Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday should make pledge to rescue 'mortally' endangered migrants Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Libya
Governance
Conflict
External Relations
Europe and Africa
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.