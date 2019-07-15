15 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MCP Parliamentary Strength Up to 73 As Chakwera Welcomes 18 Independent MPs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Chauwa

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday welcomed 18 independent Members of Parliament (MPs) into MCP fold bringing the number of MCP Parliamentarians to 73 from 55.

Chakwera welcomed the legislators at Kaliyeka Primary School ground who included deputy speaker of parliament Madalitso Kazombo.

"We welcome you back to the party. We wanted to make sure that the public also welcome you for rejoining MCP," said Chakwera.

In his address, Chakwera encouraged MCP supporters to keep taking part tin demonstrations calling for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and her commissioners for failing to manage the May 21 Tripartite Elections which were marred by irregularities, including the use of Tippex to alter some results sheets.

"You must not relent," he appealed.

Chakwera said thosue who were part of the fraudulent election "will not prevail."

The MCP leader also took a dig " lawless mercenaries" who are being sent and paid to infiltrate and disrupt the peaceful marches for justice, blocking roads, harassing travelers and robbing motorists.

He condemned the criminial elements fpr vandalizing cars and looting shops, burning property and beating up protesters.

"If you are in this group, you will not escape [the long arm of the law]."

Chakwera urged others who feel aggrieved that their vote was trampled on and their country is being plundered, but who say and do nothing to fight for justice, who stand on the sidelines and watch idly as others are marching, rallying, and speaking out in the face of police teargas, mockery, death threats, and imprisonment to join the fight.

Malawi

Electioral Commission Threatens to Take Opposition Party to Court

Malawi Electoral Commission has threatened to drag the Malawi Electoral Congress Party (MCP) to court if it does not… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.