Malawi: MCP Parliamentary Strength Up to 73 As Chakwera Welcomes 18 Independent MPs

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday welcomed 18 independent Members of Parliament (MPs) into MCP fold bringing the number of MCP Parliamentarians to 73 from 55.

Chakwera welcomed the legislators at Kaliyeka Primary School ground who included deputy speaker of parliament Madalitso Kazombo.

"We welcome you back to the party. We wanted to make sure that the public also welcome you for rejoining MCP," said Chakwera.

In his address, Chakwera encouraged MCP supporters to keep taking part tin demonstrations calling for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and her commissioners for failing to manage the May 21 Tripartite Elections which were marred by irregularities, including the use of Tippex to alter some results sheets.

"You must not relent," he appealed.

Chakwera said thosue who were part of the fraudulent election "will not prevail."

The MCP leader also took a dig " lawless mercenaries" who are being sent and paid to infiltrate and disrupt the peaceful marches for justice, blocking roads, harassing travelers and robbing motorists.

He condemned the criminial elements fpr vandalizing cars and looting shops, burning property and beating up protesters.

"If you are in this group, you will not escape [the long arm of the law]."

Chakwera urged others who feel aggrieved that their vote was trampled on and their country is being plundered, but who say and do nothing to fight for justice, who stand on the sidelines and watch idly as others are marching, rallying, and speaking out in the face of police teargas, mockery, death threats, and imprisonment to join the fight.