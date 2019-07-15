South Africa: Deputy Minister John Jeffery Engages in Ministerial Dialogue With Learners in Hanover Park

press release

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr John Jeffery, will engage in a dialogue with over 200 learners from schools in Hanover Park at the Mount View Secondary School on 15 July 2019. The dialogue will focus on challenges faced by young people in the community such as gangsterism, drug abuse, cyberbullying and sexual violence.

The event precedes the tabling of the Departmental Budget Vote in Parliament on 16 July 2019 where Minister Lamola and Deputy Minister Jeffery will outline the departmental priorities and budgetary allocations for the 2019/20 financial year.

Issued by: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development