15 July 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister John Jeffery Engages in Ministerial Dialogue With Learners in Hanover Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr John Jeffery, will engage in a dialogue with over 200 learners from schools in Hanover Park at the Mount View Secondary School on 15 July 2019. The dialogue will focus on challenges faced by young people in the community such as gangsterism, drug abuse, cyberbullying and sexual violence.

The event precedes the tabling of the Departmental Budget Vote in Parliament on 16 July 2019 where Minister Lamola and Deputy Minister Jeffery will outline the departmental priorities and budgetary allocations for the 2019/20 financial year.

Issued by: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

South Africa

Ballet in the Bush for Rhinos' Sake

Artists are often at the forefront of social change as they use their works to address difficult political and cultural… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.