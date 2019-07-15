Cameroon: 9th Conference of African Communication Regulation Authorities - Cameroon Hosts Activities

Below is a press memo from the President of the National Communication Council.

Under the aegis of His Excellency Paul Biya, President of the Republic, Head of State, the National Communication Council (NCC) will host from 12 to 14 December 2018 the 9th Conference of the African Communication Regulation Authorities (CACRA) and the festivities marking the 20th anniversary of the African Communication Regulation Authorities Network (ACRAN). Under the theme "20 years of ACRAN: Challenges and Prospects", this meeting, which will be held at the Conference Centre and Mont-Febe Hotel in Yaounde, will be attended by some thirty African countries. In addition to the exchanges between the Presidents of the Member Authorities, the programme provides for the election of the President and Vice-President of the network for the 2018-2020 biennium. As a reminder, the African Communication Regulation Authorities Network (ACRAN), of which Cameroon is a founding member, was created in 1998 in Libreville, Gabon, with the aim of promoting the establishment, development and reinforcement of the consultative and sharing relationships between the African Communication Regulation Authorities. The President, (s) Peter ESSOKA