15 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: 9th Conference of African Communication Regulation Authorities - Cameroon Hosts Activities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Below is a press memo from the President of the National Communication Council.

Under the aegis of His Excellency Paul Biya, President of the Republic, Head of State, the National Communication Council (NCC) will host from 12 to 14 December 2018 the 9th Conference of the African Communication Regulation Authorities (CACRA) and the festivities marking the 20th anniversary of the African Communication Regulation Authorities Network (ACRAN). Under the theme "20 years of ACRAN: Challenges and Prospects", this meeting, which will be held at the Conference Centre and Mont-Febe Hotel in Yaounde, will be attended by some thirty African countries. In addition to the exchanges between the Presidents of the Member Authorities, the programme provides for the election of the President and Vice-President of the network for the 2018-2020 biennium. As a reminder, the African Communication Regulation Authorities Network (ACRAN), of which Cameroon is a founding member, was created in 1998 in Libreville, Gabon, with the aim of promoting the establishment, development and reinforcement of the consultative and sharing relationships between the African Communication Regulation Authorities. The President, (s) Peter ESSOKA

Cameroon

Makweley Lysongo Vs FCO, Cameroon Case - British Court Declares Itself Incompetent

The High Court of Justice Queen's Bench Division on 25 October, 2018 gave its verdict on the matter. Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Media
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.