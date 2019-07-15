15 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chilima Tells Police to Stop Threatening Malawians

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wongani Chiuta

UTM Party president Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) has cautioned police officers to stop threatening Malawians from exercising their constitutional right in form of demonstrations, saying the excess use of force by the law enforcers is uncalled for in a democracy.

Chilima stressed that people should exercise their right to demonstrate and not fear anything as the National Anthem states UTM rally in Mangochi

In his address on Sunday at St Augustine 3 Primary School in Mangochi during a 'thank you rally' for the support voters in the district gave his party during the May 21 Tripartite Elections, Chilima urged his followers to keep to participating demonstrations organised by civil society organisation (CSOs) who are calling for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah

Chilima, who served as the country's vice president between May 2014 and May 2019, said he is worried that instead of sticking to their job of ensuring security, police officers are busy unleashing brutality on innocent Malawians.

"We will keep on demonstrating. If people have concerns, they are free to hold peaceful protests," said Chilima.

Chilima claimed he has been tipped of the plot to have hooligans to join demonstrations and pelt Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers so that they should turn against the marchers.

"We are aware of these clandestine plans," he said.

He said there will be more demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairwoman Jane Ansah.

Some sections of the electoral stakeholders argue that Ansah and her commissioners failed to manage the May 21 Tripartite Elections which were marred by irregularities, including the use of Tippex to alter some results sheets.

Chilima stressed that people should exercise their right to demonstrate and not fear anything as the National Anthem states.

President Peter Mutharika of DPP was declared a winner of the presidential race, securing his second five-year term.

The results have, however, been challenged by Mutharika's main contenders, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party, who have filed their cases at the Constitutional Court for the nullification of the presidential poll, arguing some anomalies were overlooked.

The case hearing starts on July 29.

In a June 7 2019 letter to Ansah, the UTM Party has also demanded the chairperson's resignation, citing several incidences pointing to her biasness towards the DPP candidate in the May 21 presidential election, Peter Mutharika.

The polarised electorate has led Mutharika--who won the presidency with 38.5 percent of the vote--to face questions of legitimacy not just from his challengers, but also from influential groups such as the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) who say he has carried the day in an election that lacked credibility.

Malawi

Ruling Party Ready for Talks With Chakwera, Chilima

Malawi's political differences should be settled through peaceful means, such as mediation, rather than violent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Governance
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.