South Africa: Electoral Commission On Voter Registration for Municipal By-Elections On 28 August 2019

press release

Voter registration this weekend for wards to be contested in Municipal By-Elections on 28 August 2019

Voter registration will be held this weekend for fifteen (15) municipal ward by-elections scheduled to take place in the Free State on Wednesday, 28 August 2019.

Voting stations in the wards listed below will be open this Saturday, 13 July and Sunday, 14 July from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them - either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office weekdays during office hours.

Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By-elections will be held in the following wards:

In the Free State:

- Ward 01 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 6 325 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22210085

Sediba Hall

22210096

Tsebong Olwazini Primary School

22210197

Reahola Creche

22400244

Tholi Themba Creche

22400570

Kgosatsana - Mapule Creche

22400637

Eeram Intermediate Farm School

22400659

Bonukuhle Educare Centre

- Ward 07 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 767 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22320122

Motheo Wa Thuto Preparatory And College

22421089

Majara Intermediate School

22421113

Tabola Primary School

22421494

Old Apostolic Faith Mission

22421506

Koali Secondary School

- Ward 08 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 171 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420954

Lebohang Primary School

22421135

Makhaloaneng Primary School

22421281

Lekgulo Secondary School

22421416

Tent at Mabopane

22421517

Tshwaranang Creche

22421528

Temple of God Revival

22421539

Tiisetsang Creche

- Ward 10 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 031 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420853

Libe Primary School

22420921

Mafikaditshiu Primary School

22421157

Itlotliseng Primary School

22421562

Tent at Mphatlalatsane

22421573

Mmaphepo Day Care

- Ward 11 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 813 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420022

Monontsha Intermediate School

22420055

Tent next to Malesaoana Clinic

22420718

Makgabane Secondary School

22421056

Thebe Ya Kgomo Primary School

22421191

Hlatseng Intermediate School

22421214

Mohato Secondary School

22421247

Tsebela Primary School

22421584

Bataung General Dealer

22421595

Namoha Primary School

- Ward 15 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 605 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420066

Tent at Ha-Peete

22420235

Tshwara-Thebe Intermediate School

22421045

Tsholo Secondary School

22421203

Sekgothadi Primary School

22421225

Selebalo Primary School

22421696

Pick your choice Supermarket

- Ward 16 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 154 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420325

Iteboheleng Primary School

22420460

Makeneng Primary School

22420796

Thusaditjhaba Creche

22420886

Thabang Community Hall

22421168

Makong Intermediate School

22421179

Tent next to Matsieng Clinic

22421720

Tent next to Thabang Tuck Shop

- Ward 18 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 598 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420257

Tebang Intermediate School

22420291

Letsha-Le-Maduke Primary School

22420303

Namahali Tribal Council

22420651

Mantshatlala Intermediate School

22421753

Ha Shai Garage

22421764

Mampoi High School

- Ward 20 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 487 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420167

Thibella Intermediate School

22420426

Thaba Tsheu Primary School

22420527

Mohale Intermediate School

22420785

Sekgompepe Primary School

22421236

Makgetheng Primary School

22421797

Tent at Kgilibithi

22421809

Basia Cafe

22421810

Phofung Secondary School

- Ward 23 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 178 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420370

Mohlaphudi Shop

22420695

Molibeli Primary School

22421270

Realeboha Creche

22421843

Tent next to Roman Catholic Church

22421854

Boitumelo Creche

- Ward 24 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 567 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420404

Molapo Secondary School

22421180

Qholaqhwe Intermediate School

22421292

Lusaka Christian Fellowship

22421360

Tent next to Majweng Church

22421405

Tent next to Marumo Tuckshop

22421944

Marumo Community Centre

- Ward 26 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 841 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420178

Boiketlong Primary School

22420202

Mabewana Primary School

22420213

Mabela Intermediate School

22420707

Qwabi Primary School

22421304

Ha Mapitso

22421449

Itsoseng Creche

22421876

Tsebo Secondary School

- Ward 29 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 112 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22320032

Phuthaditjhaba Intermediate School

22320043

Boitjhorisong Fet College

22320212

Karabo Church

22420101

Sephokong Intermediate School

- Ward 31 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 654 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22420145

Diqhobong Primary School

22420415

Mohaladitwe Secondary School

22420448

Rantsane Senior Secondary School

22420459

Machaea Primary School

22420482

Tswelangpele Intermediate School

22421450

Shoeshoe Primary School

- Ward 34 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 910 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

Voting Station Details

22320065

Bluegumbosch Secondary School

22320199

Bluegumbosch Stadium

22320245

Porteshouse Revival Church

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 27 August 2019 between 08h00 and 17h00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 12 to 16 August 2019.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC's website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cellphone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (Charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

Issued by: Independent Electoral Commission