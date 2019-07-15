South Africa: Electoral Commission On Voter Registration for Municipal By-Elections On 28 August 2019

Voter registration this weekend for wards to be contested in Municipal By-Elections on 28 August 2019
Voter registration will be held this weekend for fifteen (15) municipal ward by-elections scheduled to take place in the Free State on Wednesday, 28 August 2019.
Voting stations in the wards listed below will be open this Saturday, 13 July and Sunday, 14 July from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.
Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them - either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.
Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office weekdays during office hours.
Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.
By-elections will be held in the following wards:
In the Free State:
- Ward 01 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 6 325 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22210085
Sediba Hall
22210096
Tsebong Olwazini Primary School
22210197
Reahola Creche
22400244
Tholi Themba Creche
22400570
Kgosatsana - Mapule Creche
22400637
Eeram Intermediate Farm School
22400659
Bonukuhle Educare Centre
- Ward 07 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 767 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22320122
Motheo Wa Thuto Preparatory And College
22421089
Majara Intermediate School
22421113
Tabola Primary School
22421494
Old Apostolic Faith Mission
22421506
Koali Secondary School
- Ward 08 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 171 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420954
Lebohang Primary School
22421135
Makhaloaneng Primary School
22421281
Lekgulo Secondary School
22421416
Tent at Mabopane
22421517
Tshwaranang Creche
22421528
Temple of God Revival
22421539
Tiisetsang Creche
- Ward 10 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 031 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420853
Libe Primary School
22420921
Mafikaditshiu Primary School
22421157
Itlotliseng Primary School
22421562
Tent at Mphatlalatsane
22421573
Mmaphepo Day Care
- Ward 11 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 813 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420022
Monontsha Intermediate School
22420055
Tent next to Malesaoana Clinic
22420718
Makgabane Secondary School
22421056
Thebe Ya Kgomo Primary School
22421191
Hlatseng Intermediate School
22421214
Mohato Secondary School
22421247
Tsebela Primary School
22421584
Bataung General Dealer
22421595
Namoha Primary School
- Ward 15 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 605 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420066
Tent at Ha-Peete
22420235
Tshwara-Thebe Intermediate School
22421045
Tsholo Secondary School
22421203
Sekgothadi Primary School
22421225
Selebalo Primary School
22421696
Pick your choice Supermarket
- Ward 16 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 154 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420325
Iteboheleng Primary School
22420460
Makeneng Primary School
22420796
Thusaditjhaba Creche
22420886
Thabang Community Hall
22421168
Makong Intermediate School
22421179
Tent next to Matsieng Clinic
22421720
Tent next to Thabang Tuck Shop
- Ward 18 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 598 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420257
Tebang Intermediate School
22420291
Letsha-Le-Maduke Primary School
22420303
Namahali Tribal Council
22420651
Mantshatlala Intermediate School
22421753
Ha Shai Garage
22421764
Mampoi High School
- Ward 20 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 487 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420167
Thibella Intermediate School
22420426
Thaba Tsheu Primary School
22420527
Mohale Intermediate School
22420785
Sekgompepe Primary School
22421236
Makgetheng Primary School
22421797
Tent at Kgilibithi
22421809
Basia Cafe
22421810
Phofung Secondary School
- Ward 23 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 178 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420370
Mohlaphudi Shop
22420695
Molibeli Primary School
22421270
Realeboha Creche
22421843
Tent next to Roman Catholic Church
22421854
Boitumelo Creche
- Ward 24 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 567 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420404
Molapo Secondary School
22421180
Qholaqhwe Intermediate School
22421292
Lusaka Christian Fellowship
22421360
Tent next to Majweng Church
22421405
Tent next to Marumo Tuckshop
22421944
Marumo Community Centre
- Ward 26 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 4 841 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420178
Boiketlong Primary School
22420202
Mabewana Primary School
22420213
Mabela Intermediate School
22420707
Qwabi Primary School
22421304
Ha Mapitso
22421449
Itsoseng Creche
22421876
Tsebo Secondary School
- Ward 29 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 112 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22320032
Phuthaditjhaba Intermediate School
22320043
Boitjhorisong Fet College
22320212
Karabo Church
22420101
Sephokong Intermediate School
- Ward 31 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 654 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22420145
Diqhobong Primary School
22420415
Mohaladitwe Secondary School
22420448
Rantsane Senior Secondary School
22420459
Machaea Primary School
22420482
Tswelangpele Intermediate School
22421450
Shoeshoe Primary School
- Ward 34 in Maluti a Phofung Municipality - FS194 with 5 910 registered voters which became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership termination from the party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:
Voting District/Station Number
Voting Station Details
22320065
Bluegumbosch Secondary School
22320199
Bluegumbosch Stadium
22320245
Porteshouse Revival Church
Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 27 August 2019 between 08h00 and 17h00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 12 to 16 August 2019.
Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC's website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.
Voters can also apply for special votes via cellphone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (Charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.
For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.
Issued by: Independent Electoral Commission