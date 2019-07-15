South Africa: Electoral Commission On Results of Municipal By-Elections Held On 10 July 2019

press release

During the by-elections contested yesterday in Mpumalanga and the North West the African National Congress (ANC) retained two seats and the Vryheidsfront Plus (VFP) won a seat from the Democratic Alliance (DA) won in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

The new ANC councillors are:

Mahlashwani Marius Masinga in Ward 31 in Govan Mbeki Municipality - MP307. The party retained the seat won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, with 53.04% of the votes cast compared to 67.84% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 30.57%.

Sifiso Wyken Ngomane in Ward 32 in Nkomazi Municipality - MP324. The party retained the seat won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, with 90.07% of the votes cast compared to 86.90% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 35.47%.

The new VFP councillors are:

Stephanus Petrus Kloppers in Ward 30 in Matlosana Municipality - NW403. The party won the seat won from the DA, with 56.61% of the votes cast compared to 62.37% secured by the DA in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 34.16%.

