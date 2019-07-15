15 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Thief Apologises After Finding No Cash in Church He Broke Into

By Waikwa Maina

A thief on Sunday night broke into a church in Nyandarua County and then wrote a letter apologising for his action.

This was after finding no cash in the church.

The incident comes a few months after members of the public lynched three suspected criminals specialising in stealing from the churches.

During the Sunday incident at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church in Engineer Township, the criminal wrote a letter addressed to the church regretting that he had found no money despite having been informed by a worshiper that some good amount of money had been left there.

TIP OFF

"I was sent here by one of your fellow Christians who told me that the amount of money has been kept inside the church. But I got nothing. God bless you all and pray for me. Thanks," read the letter.

He then signed out as "the person who broke the church".

Rev Peter Wanyoike said the thief destroyed part of the church's iron sheet walls to gain access.

FORGIVEN

"We found the letter in the church when the police arrived to commence their investigations. He believed there was some money in church; we have forgiven him. We are praying for him to get saved. He is welcome to confess and worship with us," said Rev Wanyoike.

Worshipers also said they had forgiven the thief but expressed concern over rising cases of crimes targeting churches.

"What shocks us most is the confession letter. He had all the time to rummage all over the church looking for the money and then write the confession letter in his own handwriting. He must have attended the church or has an informer. Maybe it is only the timing that was wrong. He needs prayers," said Faith Wairimu, a resident of Engineer town.

Nyandarua Police Commander Gedion Ngumi said they have started investigations into the incident.

