15 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sandton Rugby Star Robbery - Police Hunt for Suspect Who Drove a White Sedan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Canny Maphanga

Gauteng police are on the hunt for a suspect who snatched a cellphone from an Australian rugby player in Sandton on Saturday night.

"It is alleged that the 23-year-old player was walking with his teammates from a restaurant back to the hotel, when a white, four-door sedan stopped next to them.

"The victim was talking on his phone when the suspect jumped out of the car and snatched the cellphone from the victim's hand and ran back to the car," spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement on Monday.

The international rugby player, Taniela Tupou, had been to dinner with eight other players across the road from the hotel when the incident occurred, News24 earlier reported.

"The victim sustained minor injuries to his hand after he reportedly ran after the suspect and hit the back window of the suspect's vehicle with his hand before it could speed off," Masondo added.

The Australian prop, who was slightly injured in the ordeal, is in the country with his team to face off with the Springboks this weekend.

Tupou indicated, in a statement from the team's spokesperson Chris Ford on Sunday, that the police took statements from all the players and believed it was part of a series of incidents that night.

Police have since opened a robbery case and are searching for the suspects.

Law enforcement officials have called on members of the public who have any information, to come forward.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ballet in the Bush for Rhinos' Sake

Artists are often at the forefront of social change as they use their works to address difficult political and cultural… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.