Liberia: Rep. Cole Reacts to Dismissal of Agriculture Minister

Bong — Bong County Electoral District #3 Rep. J. Marvin Cole has criticized dismissed Agriculture Minister Dr. Mogana Flomo, Jr., claiming that the latter's dismissal by President George Manneh Weah resulted from his alleged incompetence.

Rep. Cole told a team of journalists recently that former Agriculture Minister Dr. Flomo allegedly lacks the academic credentials to merit the post of Agriculture Minister.

Cole's assertions come amid speculations that he allegedly influenced Dr. Flomo's dismissal.

He says he is not the president who appoints and dismisses, in response to journalists inquiry if played a role in Dr. Flomo's dismissal.

Mr. Cole explains that at no time did he ask the president to dismiss Minister Flomo.

"I only tried my best as a CDC lawmaker to appeal to the President for the appointment of Dr. Mogana Flomo, Jr., but not to ask the President to dismiss him," he explains.

Notwithstanding, Cole declares that "even if I had the opportunity to influence his dismissal, I would have done it."

He adds that he would have done it without regret because the dismissed Agriculture Minister lacks the experience and necessary qualification to serve the position.

Meanwhile, a recent Executive Mansion press release attributed Flomo's dismissal to his failure to support the government's pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The release further said Dr. Flomo did not make any significant difference in the country's agriculture sector ever since Mr. Weah appointed him a year ago.

