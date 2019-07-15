Liberia: Rep. Dopoh Wants Subsidy for Rural Community Radio

River Gee County District #3 Rep. Francis S. Dopoh is calling on the House of Representatives to appropriate a line item in the budget an amount sufficient to subsidize rural community radio stations.

Through a communication addressed to the House, Rep. Dopoh suggests that such allotment must be supervised and executed by the Liberia News Agency in collaboration with the Association of Liberia Community Radios.

According to Rep. Dopoh, with the marvelous works of community radios and the positive impact on the society, it will be a disservice to the people [that the lawmakers] represent if they do nothing to subsidize the operations of these community radio stations that their electorate have explicit confidence and ownership of.

He attributes the level of consciousness today in the country largely to information dissemination by the various community radios in the counties.

Rep. Dopoh praises the quality of information ... provided in the various vernaculars which he says are propelling the level of democratic realization and interest in the governing process of the state.

The River Gee County lawmaker indicates that as the draft National Budget is before the lawmakers, they must use the occasion to consider making appropriation for the State Radio and the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism.

Meanwhile the communication has been forwarded to the committee on Ways, Means and Finance and Development Planning to report after the July 26 Independence break.