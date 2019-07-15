Liberia: Gender Ministry, Police Summoned Over High Rate of Prostitution

In the wake of reports of a high rate of prostitution in the country, the House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Gender and the Inspector General of the Liberia Nation Police to provide reasons for non- enforcement of Chapter 18, Sub- sections 1-9 of the Penal Code of Liberia.

According to a communication filed by Bong County District #6 Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah, the issue surrounding prostitution in Liberia is distressing and alarming to the extent that it has connected children of early teens.

According to Rep. Briggs - Mensah, prostitution has increased the spread of STDs [sexually transmitted diseases], encouraged rape and increased other violence against woman to include human trafficking and abuse of human rights.

She says records of recent past have shown that the blatant refusal to combat prostitution has resulted to a form of encouragement for young girls to drop out of school since it is considered by them as one of the easiest means to generate money.

Briggs-Mensah laments the growing effects of prostitution in Monrovia and other major developing cities which violate Chapter 18, Sub - section 1-9 of the Panel Code of Liberia, titled "Offenses Against Public Morality."

However the full plenary has voted to summon the police along with Gender Minister to appear before its open session after the break.