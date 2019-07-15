Liberia: Several Marketers Affected in Demolition

Monrovia City Major Jefferson Koijee and Kru Borough Governor Alice Weah are on a demolition of market structures, including warehouses and concrete shops in Duala Market, Bushrod Island to erect garbage centers, affecting several marketers.

Armed security accompanied Mayor Koijee and Governor Weah to the market during night hours to breakdown structures.

Duala Market Superintendent Madam Haja Sirleaf and several affected marketers complain that Mayor Koijee and Governor Weah broke down their warehouses and shops under the cover of darkness causing them to lose several hundred bags of charcoal and other goods.

They explain that armed police officers of the Monrovia City Corporation marketers executed the act early this week while Governor Weah on Monday and Tuesday, ordering demolition of more structures.

The marketers say Montserrado County District#16 Representative Dixon Sebo, visited the area and promised to promptly intervene, but to no avail.

The exercise came about a day after Miss Liberia-2017, Wokie Dolo removed stockpiled of garbage in the Dual Market and its environs.

Miss Liberia Dolo and a team of volunteers launched the cleanup campaign over the weekend, voluntarily clearing garbage.

Madam Massa Massalley, leader for the charcoal field in Duala Market appeals to President George Manneh Weah to intervene urgently to avoid a deeper crisis between aggrieved marketers and the MCC.

Madam Massalley laments the market provides the only source of feeding their families, paying their children's school fees, paying taxes to government and repaying loans to bank.

"We don't want trouble, we want peace and long life, let government come to our aid before it gets too late", she pleads.

The Director of Technical Services of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), Gbaylee P. Wah, Sr. says the LMA knows nothing about what he terms unlawful and uncivilized demolition exercises in Duala Market by the MCC and Governor Weah.

Director Wah notes that government does not break down warehouses and private properties under cover of darkness, but criminals only do, adding those responsible should pay for properties and businesses destroyed.

When contacted on the demolition ground, Governor Alice Weah declines to comment, while Major Koijee is said to be busy. Editing by Jonathan Browne