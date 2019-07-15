15 July 2019

Liberia: 'Let's Maintain Peace At All Cost'

President Weah Tells Guinean Counterpart

On the first day of his first official state visit to the Guinean Capital Conakry, President George Weah was welcomed with a colorful ceremony in which the Government and people of that country crowned him with the highest honor due any visiting head of state, and he used the occasion to drum up solidarity and brotherhood between the two Mano River countries and peoples.

According to a an Executive Mansion release, President Weah said peace in both Liberia and Guinea and the entire West African region must be maintained at all cost as it is "essential for growth and development, which everyone yearns to achieve."

He told a hall full of Guinean politicians, prominent citizens and foreign dignitaries that the way to ensure lasting peace is to observe the rule of law, and to embrace all the tenets of democracy, where the rights of each and all citizens are protected under the law. He said "our region and countries are safer when democracy is practiced", calling for a strategic partnership to protect the porous borders between the two countries, while at the same time ensuring the smooth and efficient migration of the people as they seek their livelihood through cross-border trade.

He added: "We must re-kindle and strengthen our bilateral relationship in the interest of regional peace and security. We must put back on track those things that will work to our mutual benefit, and restore the close ties that have been allowed to drift somewhat apart." President Weah bemoaned the nonexistence of "direct transport between our two countries, either by air or by rail," adding that "It is now necessary, and timely, for us to re-connect our two countries, so as to facilitate the free and efficient movement of people and goods."

The President termed his visit to Guinea an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation that already exists between Liberia and Guinea, pointing out that stepping on the soil of Guinea to meet with President Alpha Condé signified that the two leaders were following the once enviable friendship between two their illustrious predecessors, President William V. S. Tubman and President Ahmed Sekou Touré.

He said the collaboration between the governments of Liberia and Guinea over the years produced many new ideas, policies, and programs that have had far-reaching positive consequences for West Africa and the entire continent.

President Weah called on his Guinean counterpart for the renewal of the solid tradition of brotherly friendship between their two countries.

