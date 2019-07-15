15 July 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: IREDD, UN Women Train Lawmakers in Gender Responsive Budgeting

By Hannah N. Geterminah

The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) with support from UN Women over the weekend, ended a two-day training with members of the 54th Legislature aimed at considering gender-responsive in the 2019/2020 budget allocation with emphasis consequences of gender inequality at the national level.

The gender-responsive budget training, held at a resort in Monrovia brought together legislators from committees on Gender, Public Accounts, Ways Means and Finance to look at the budget from a gender perspective.

The training was aimed at refreshing legislators' knowledge to understand gender analysis in the apportioning of funds between the different lines of the budget.

It was also intended for lawmakers to ensure gender equality and sensitivity in allocating funds in the budget for every marginalized group in the country.

IREDD executive director, Harold Aidoo, said the training was meant to have the 2019/2020 budget put smiles on the face of every Liberian, including those in slum and rural communities as well as marginalized groups.

Mr. Aidoo said the issues of gender-responsive budging does not only referred to a woman, but to highlight the needs and priorities of all sexes including people living with disabilities and other marginalized groups.

"Even in the midst of the difficult economic challenges," Adioo said, "the national budget must be gender-sensitive in terms of its implementation."

He added, "Gender affects all sectors, depending on where an individual looks at it... it may be seen from the political aspect, security, private sector, agriculture, infrastructure, education, health and sanitation. But our interest as an organization is not limited to any aspect, but to put smiles on faces of every less fortunate group."

IREDD, he said, understands that the economy is challenged, and every sector is competing for huge allocation in the budget, but it is important to ensure that gender issues are prioritized.

Adioo said the huge turnout of lawmakers at the event is an indication that the training will help them make informed decisions in the passage of the budget from a gender perspective.

Some of the lawmakers who attended the workshop expressed gratitude to IREDD, and promised to use the skills acquired to make the budget gender-sensitive.

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

