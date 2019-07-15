15 July 2019

Ghana: Meridian Presbytery Choir Group Donates to Osu Children's Home

By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Members of the Meridian Presbytery Hadzihaga (Great Choir) have presented assorted items worth GH¢5,000.00 to the Osu Children's Home.

The items included two bags each of onions, sugar and rice, toilet rolls, 100 bags of sachet water, 10 packs of bottled water 60 plastic plates and bowls and 50 plastic cups.

Other items are two cartons each of fish, chicken and milk, two bags of tomatoes, a bag of cassava dough, diapers, pads and detergents.

Making the presentation the Tema West District Pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Rev. Senyo K. Adu, said the gesture was part of the churches' social responsibility to care for the needy and vulnerable in society.

Rev. Adu who is also the Coordinator for the Hadzihaga choral group in the Meridian Presbytery of the church said the Bible instructs Christians, the light of the world, to show love towards those in need.

Such kind efforts he noted, helps take away the vulnerable who could have gone into vices like armed robbery from the streets and transform them into responsible individuals.

He, therefore, appealed to the citizenry, especially fathers not to shirk their responsibility to their children.

Receiving the items, the Headmistress of the Osu Children's Home Day Care Centre, Ms. Mawulorm Afelete, thanked the group for their support and prayed for God's blessings upon them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

