Ghana: Karpowership Hands Over Refurbished Tema Municipal Library

Tema — Karpowership Ghana on Friday handed over the newly refurbished Tema Municipal Library to the Ghana Library Authority.

The project, which took six weeks to complete included the repairs of leaking roof, replacement of wire mesh and net, provision of shelves and furniture, painting and the provision of two water closets. The company also donated books to the library.

In a speech read for him, the Managing Director of Karpowership Ghana, Mr Volkan Buyukbicer, said they were moved by the disrepair state of the facility and wanted to transform it into an ultra-modern library that would attract more young readers to broaden their horizon.

"At Karpowership our passion is to create lives by positively impacting the lives of the people in the communities we operate. We do not only believe in providing reliable electricity to homes and industries to achieve this but also to lighten the future of the younger generation through our continuous and sustainable corporate social responsibility projects," he said.

He said they had supported the Tema community through their bursary scheme, Karpowership mentoring programme and Karpowership welcome back to school among others adding that they were delighted that their gesture had coincided with the Year of Reading project launched by the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

He announced that all the ongoing activities towards the relocation of their 450MW power ship (450MW Karadenizpowership Osman Khan) to Sekondi Naval Base next month was nearing completion.

The relocation is to enable the plant utilise the country's natural gas from the Western enclave.

The Executive Director of Ghana Library Authority, Mr Hayford Siaw, expressed his appreciation to Karpowership Ghana for refurbishing the library and urged students in the area to patronise it.

He said records indicate that 8,000 people visited the library in 2017 as compared to14, 000 in 2018, adding that the first half of this year had seen 10 per cent increase in attendance over the figure recorded in the same period last year.

Mr Siaw said the GLA plans to renovate all 63 libraries, increase their stock of books, build more libraries in the newly created regions and set up digital libraries within the year.

He, therefore, invited corporate bodies to partner it to realise its objectives.

The Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Adjoa Amoako, urged community members to put the library to good use and advised the management of the library to improve its customer care.