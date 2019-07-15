Ghana: Man Gets 15 Years for Defiling Girl

Tamale — A 55-year-old man, Nba Tikuli, has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment in hard labour by a Tamale high court for defiling a 15-year-old girl at Savulugu in the Northern Region,

Tikuli was convicted on his own plea of guilty and was subsequently sentenced.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in an interview on Saturday.

He said the convict was arrested after the victim (name withheld) complained of severe abdominal pains as blood oozed from her private parts.

DSP Tanko explained that when the victim was questioned about what happened to her, she mentioned the name of the suspect, whom she said lured her into his room under the pretext of buying her fish, and forcefully abused her sexually.

According to the PRO, Tikuli admitted to the offence when he was put before the Tamale High Court.