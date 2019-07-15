15 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Satellites Beat Nungua Select-Side

By Raymond Ackumey

THE national Under-20 male team, Black Satellites, stepped up their preparations for the upcoming African Games soccer tournament in Morocco next month with a 2-1 wins over a Nungua select side at the Nungua Town Park last Friday.

The game was the first high-profile game the Satellites have played since assembling a week ago in Prampram under the tutelage of Ex-Ghana international, Yaw Preko, and his assistant George Lamptey.

After a barren first stanza where both teams took time to size up each other, the game exploded with action swinging from one end of the pitch to the other in quick succession.

Yaw Preko's lads broke the deadlock in the 58th minute through Portuguese Primeira Liga side Boavista play-maker Emmanuel Toku in the 57th minute.

After the goal, they piled pressure for more goals but resolute defending on the part of the backline of the hosts spearheaded by former Inter Allies defender Emmanuel Nettey kept them at bay.

Striker Abdul Rahman Basit, however, got an upperhand over the defence in the 80th minute to poke home the second goal for the national side.

When all was pointing to a 2-0 win for the African Games-bound team, they had a penalty awarded against them which was coolly connected home by Emmanuel Nettey to reduce the deficit in the 89th minute.

In a post match interview, coach Preko noted that the Satellites is a team in progress and they have learnt a lot from the game which would help shape their preparations for the tournament.

"We started camping barely a week ago and I must say the players are responding positively and I hope to get them ready for the tournament next month."

In all, there are 35 players in camp and after three weeks in camp, the squad would be pruned down ahead of the tournament.

Ghana

