15 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 27,066 Captured Onto Voters Register in 4 Constituencies

The Electoral Commission (EC's) has captured 27,066 names from four constituencies in the Western Region, onto the voters register, in the commission's just ended limited registration exercise.

The constituencies are Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Prestea Huni-Valley, Amenfi Central and Amenfi West.

They also recorded fifty challenges which included instances of people below 18 years seeking to register, unsound minds wanting to participate in the process and foreign nationals and non-residents also seeking to register.

Mr Edwin Opare, at the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, Deputy EC Officer told the Ghana News Agency that 6,949 people turned up for the exercise.

He said eleven people had their registration challenged adding that the District Registration Committee would soon meet before the card would be released to those concerned.

Mr Joshua Ofori Prempeh, the Electoral Officer in charge of Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said 8,812 prospective voters were registered while seven challenges were filed during the exercise.

He said when the District Registration Committee investigated the cases three challenged registrants' voter identity cards were released to them and four were withheld with the conclusion that they were not Ghanaians.

Mr Ofori Prempeh said those names would be removed from the voters register.

In Amenfi Central, Mr John Asare, EC Officer, said 5,427 names were captured in the register.

He said his office had three challenges but those who made the claims were not able to substantiate it so the voter identity cards have been issued out to the registrants.

Mr John Asare, who doubles as the Electoral officer of Amenfi West, told GNA that a total of 5,878 people were registered across the constituency.

He said the twenty-nine people whose registrations were challenged are yet to appear before the District Registration Committee.

All the EC officials commended the agents of the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress for cooperating and playing useful roles to facilitate the exercise.

