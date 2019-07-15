Ghana: Passenger Bolts With Taxi After 'Doping' Cabbie

The police is on the manhunt for a passenger, who allegedly gave drink laced with drugs to a taxi driver, he conveyed from Kumasi to Accra, and bolted with his (taxi driver) vehicle and other valuables.

The unidentified passenger was said to have laced the drink he bought for Kwadwo Opoku, the driver, when they arrived at the Accra Mall, which put the driver to sleep for several hours.

The driver was said to have regained consciousness at the Police Hospital in Accra, but could not find his taxi cab and other valuables.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

She said on July 13, at about 11:25a.m Opoku, who is the complainant, reported to the Mile 7 Police Station that he was driving Pontiac Vibe Taxi cab with registration number AS 7389-18

DSP Tenge said on July 11,at about 1pm, a passenger hired the services of the taxi driver at Kumasi from Kumasi to Accra, for GH¢1,000.

She said when the driver arrived at Achimota Mall in Accra, the passenger bought drink contained in an ice cream disposable cup purported to be soft drink for the driver.

DSP Tenge said after the driver drank it, he felt dizzy, and the passenger asked the driver follow him to a food joint at the Mall under the pretext of buying him food.

The PRO said the driver gained consciousness at the Police Hospital.

DSP Tenge said when Opoku returned to where the vehicle was parked, the car was nowhere to be found.

"The passenger has since gone into hiding with the vehicle, the driver's licence, voter's identity card and Samsung J2 mobile phone."

The PRO advised taxi drivers to desist from accepting food and drinks from passengers.