15 July 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Geingob Holds Town Hall Meeting At Otjiwarongo

RESIDENTS of the Otjozondjupa region on Friday submitted written proposals to president Hage Geingob during his town hall meeting at Otjiwarongo on how matters affecting the country could be tackled.

Nearly 3 000 people, including traditional leaders, farmers, the business community, the youth and opposition political party leaders attended the meeting, and made submissions. First to make a proposal was the leader of the Kambazembi royal house, chief Sam Kambazembi of Okakarara, who suggested that the Okakarara constituency be divided into two constituencies because of its vastness and high population density.

He also suggested that traditional authorities, together with the regional communal land boards, be empowered by law to pull down fences erected illegally on communal land, instead of the current set-up where such a matter is taken to the High Court for a ruling.

On the drought situation, a representative of the Otjozondjupa Communal Farmers Union, Ramana Mutjavikua, suggested that the policy on rural water supply be reviewed to boost water supply to all Namibians in rural areas, and to address the current situation where some villages have no reliable water sources, while others have many.

"We have a situation of one borehole supplying the entire Gam community, which results in congestion by people and livestock. We, therefore, call on our government to make a plan for the community," said a Gam resident, Samuel Maharero.

The leader of the Landless People's Movement in the region, Benjamin Khairabeb, suggested that a law be passed to regulate the hiking of water and electricity tariffs since these are essential services. These services, he said, are increased annually without consumers being consulted, while the institutions tasked with providing these services continue to make huge profits.

Receiving the written proposals, Geingob said he will establish a team that will critically look into them. The meeting was also attended by vice president Nangolo Mbumba, and several Cabinet ministers and their deputies. - Nampa

