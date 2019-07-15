Ghana: 'Stars Must Put AFCON Failure Behind Them'

opinion

A senior public servant and sports enthusiast, Mr Edmund K. Nkansah, has urged the senior national team, Black Stars, to put the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) frustration behind them and refocus on the future.

The Stars were last Monday eliminated from the 24-team tournament on penalties by Tunisia's Carthage Eagles after 120 minutes of heart-thumping football that ended 1-1.

"We all wanted the trophy badly after 37 years in the doldrums, but things didn't go as envisaged as we lost on penalties again.

"But much as we are soaked in pain, we cannot cry forever over spilt milk and can only look ahead by putting the right measures in place to forestall future failure," he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

The known philanthropist advised the Black Stars to train harder, be disciplined, focused and committed to the national cause.

"In no time, the year 2021 shall soon be with us and that's another AFCON year. That's why the players must work their fingers to the bone from now to ensure they win the title in that year and break the jinx."

Mr Nkansah, who works at the Ministry of Finance, is the sponsor of the annual prestigious Darmang Special Gala Competition - which has been running for close to a decade.

A man of many parts, he was adjudged the Akuapim South District Best Farmer in 2009.

Mr Nkansah and the wife, Grace Nkansah, who fund the tournament, had farming investment of over 110 acres of citrus and coconut plantation and other agricultural investments at Darmang-Ahwerase area in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality.

According to him, their sponsorship of the football tournament forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility towards the communities where they farm.