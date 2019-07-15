15 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'Stars Must Put AFCON Failure Behind Them'

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By John Vigah

A senior public servant and sports enthusiast, Mr Edmund K. Nkansah, has urged the senior national team, Black Stars, to put the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) frustration behind them and refocus on the future.

The Stars were last Monday eliminated from the 24-team tournament on penalties by Tunisia's Carthage Eagles after 120 minutes of heart-thumping football that ended 1-1.

"We all wanted the trophy badly after 37 years in the doldrums, but things didn't go as envisaged as we lost on penalties again.

"But much as we are soaked in pain, we cannot cry forever over spilt milk and can only look ahead by putting the right measures in place to forestall future failure," he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

The known philanthropist advised the Black Stars to train harder, be disciplined, focused and committed to the national cause.

"In no time, the year 2021 shall soon be with us and that's another AFCON year. That's why the players must work their fingers to the bone from now to ensure they win the title in that year and break the jinx."

Mr Nkansah, who works at the Ministry of Finance, is the sponsor of the annual prestigious Darmang Special Gala Competition - which has been running for close to a decade.

A man of many parts, he was adjudged the Akuapim South District Best Farmer in 2009.

Mr Nkansah and the wife, Grace Nkansah, who fund the tournament, had farming investment of over 110 acres of citrus and coconut plantation and other agricultural investments at Darmang-Ahwerase area in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality.

According to him, their sponsorship of the football tournament forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility towards the communities where they farm.

Ghana

Players in Food Industry Schooled At Sunyani

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised a day's… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.