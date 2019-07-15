Ghana: Kofi Adams Sues ABC Newspaper for Defamation

The former National Organiser of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has sued ABC Newspaper, a private print media, for defamation.

Mr Adams said the paper published a defamation story against him on June 27, 2019, without verifying the authenticity of the allegations.

The newspaper carried a story on June 27, stating that Mr Adams was under police investigation for embossing a registration number plate on an alleged state owned Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicle.

The publication said the registration number GE5215-19, was being used by the V8, a Toyota Corolla saloon car.

The former NDC organiser said the allegations were not only untrue, but a calculated attempt by the newspaper to tarnish his hard-won reputation.

The plaintiff joined Godwin Asare-Bediako, the Managing Editor of the paper, and ABC News Ghana, the publisher, as second and third defendants.

It is the case of Mr Adams that the statements contained in the publication are defamatory of the plaintiff and detrimental to his political ambition.

He said that the defendants repeated the defamatory statements on NET2 Television, which contents had been made public on YouTube and other social media platform.

Kofi Adams contended that the publication was meant to injure his reputation by exposing him to public ridicule, hatred and contempt.

He stated that the defamatory story had brought his reputation as a prominent businessman and politician into opprobrium and reproach.

Mr Adams urged the court to declare that the words in the publication are defamatory of his character.

The plaintiff asked for an order directed at the defendants to publish an apology with the same prominence and retract the defamatory words within 14 days after judgement.

He urged the court for an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants from further publishing or uttering any defamatory words against the plaintiff.