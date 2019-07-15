Ghana: Accra East District SDA Churches to Hold Family Fun Games July 21

15 July 2019

By Ernest Lartey

THE Accra East District of the Seventh Day Adventist Church is set to organize its annual family fun games on July 21, 2019.

Dubbed "Connect 19 - Unity through games," the event will be held at the El-WakSports Stadium at Cantonments in Accra.

Connect 19, is aimed at rallying all the eight Seventh Day Adventist Churches within the Accra East District for a fun fair that seeks to improve the health and well-being of its members, contribute to the networking and empowerment of individuals and promoting community inclusiveness.

The participating SDA churches includeLa-North, La-South, Labone, Garrison, Prince Emmanuel, Day Spring, 37 Bandline and Osu Bethel.

"Many of us are saddled with work and occupied with other things that we rarely make time for our physical well-being, family, friends and even the church. We're not saying that this one-day event is enough to make up for all of these-shortfalls but at least it will give us a head start in the coming days and remind all of us of the need to translate our love for God into Love for self, one another - family, friends, our health and the church," said Jonathan Abbey, a member of the organising committee for this year's event.

Beginning from today, the event organisers and stewards, will embark on a trophy tour to all the participating churches in the Accra East District and showcase the various medals up for grabs in the competition.

The games to be staged on the day are athletics, football, volleyball and scrabble among others. Bouncy castle, video gaming and face painting have also been incorporated as side attractions.

Over 2,000 Adventists and non-Adventists are expected to participate in this event.

