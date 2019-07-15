Ghana: Association of Aviation Training Organisations Inaugurated in Accra

The Ghana Association of Aviation Training Organisations (GAATO) is seeking the government's support to standardise and harmonise training of aviation professionals for improved services in the industry.

The association said it was in need of additional support to retain the next generation of aviation professionals and to develop the capacity of aviation training schools to train professionals in the sector.

These were contained in a draft report developed by GAATO and presented to the Ministry of Aviation for consideration.

At the inauguration of GAATO in Accra on Friday, the president, Mr Charles Twum, said the report was focused on six thematic areas which seek to build the capacity of aviation training institutions and make them known and accessible to the public.

The organisation, which was championed by the Ghana Aviation Training Academy (GATA), is to bring together all aviation training institutions to ensure training of aviation professionals were done according to global standards.

Among other things, he said, GAATO was working to certify all the aviation training schools to train professionals in programmes accredited by the Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to ensure harmonised training.

Currently, Mr Twum explained that a certification of the schools would help in addressing challenges with skills and expertise that were required to grow Ghana's aviation industry.

The Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, who inaugurated the organisation, said, training and development of professionals, was an integral part of government's agenda to make the country an aviation hub in the sub-region.

As Ghana prepares to host the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), he said, it was imperative that a strong aviation industry was pursued to drive movement of goods and services.

Training, the minister explained, was necessary to make Ghana competitive in the aviation sector through efficient customer service delivery and professionalism by players.

He said the government was committed to instituting the necessary mechanism and legislation to promote training of aviation professionals and operation of training organisations.

Going forward, Mr Adda stated that the government would seek the input of the organisation in the formulation of policies and designing of programmes aimed at enhancing Ghana's image in the global aviation industry and maximising the country's gains in the industry.