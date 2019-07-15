Ghana: Kade Chief Calls for Calm in Township

The chief of Kade, OsabarimaAgyareTenadu,II has urged his people to remain calm, in the wake of threats from some disgruntled persons in the traditional area.

Addressingthe youth, elders, and community leaders last Friday, Osabarima said although he had served his people well since he became the chief of Kade in 2004, some persons had sworn to destabilise the peace the town continue to enjoy.

His admolition came on the heels of an allegedvandalisation of the Kade palace by some aggrieved personsfollowing a ruling by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs that was in favour of OsabarimaTenadu.

At Friday's meeting, OsabarimaTenadusaid as a peace loving leader, he would advise people not take the law into their hands as he is working with state institutions to bring the perpetrators to book.

OsabarimaTenadu stated that he remained the chief of Kade and urged his people to respect the laws of the country in their daily activities.

He cautioned against acts of indiscipline and instant justice that is often meted out to persons who are alleged to have committed crime.

OsabarimaTenadutold the people to eschew anger, hatred and acrimony warning that they impede the development of societies.

He reminded them that President Nana Akufo-Addo, was a son of Okyeman and that any act of lawlessness from the area would tarnish his image.