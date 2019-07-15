Angola: Namibia, Angola Agree to Redouble Efforts to Promote Closer Cooperation

The governments of Namibia and Angola have agreed to enhance coordination and exchange reciprocal visits between the various line ministries to ensure full implementation of agreements.

The two countries last week Friday concluded the Senior Officials Meeting of the 5th Session of the Joint Commission, which was being held in Windhoek.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Executive Director, Selma Ashipala- Musavyi Friday in her closing remarks said the Joint Commission has formulated various responses to the developmental challenges that Namibia and Angola are facing.

"During the course of this week, we have focused on some of the crucial matters affecting development in both Angola and Namibia. We have revisited issues of common interest in the areas and we have reached the point of no return in our resolve to reinvigorate our cooperation," she said.

Furthermore, Ashipala- Musavyi said the two governments agreed to redouble efforts to promote closer cooperation in the areas identified as critical.

Meanwhile, the draft Agreed Minutes of the just ended Senior Officials meeting will be presented to the countries ministers for consideration at the Ministers meeting in Windhoek.