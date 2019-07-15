15 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Umdloti KwikSpar Complex Destroyed in Fire

By Riaan Grobler

The KwikSpar supermarket complex in the small coastal town Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal, was destroyed in a fire on Monday morning.

According to Kyle van Reenen of Crisis Medical Rescue, firefighters were summoned to the scene just after 08:00.

"The fire has since been extinguished but the entire building has been destroyed," Van Reenen told News24.

"The damage is extensive - the entire roof is gone."

The small commercial complex, which is situated at the town entrance, also houses smaller businesses and a restaurant.

According to Van Reenen, the manager of the KwikSpar was treated for smoke inhalation but no other injuries had been reported.

Van Reenen said the cause of the fire was unknown and that Durban North police were investigating.

Police could not be reached for comment.

South Africa

