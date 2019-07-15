15 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Refus Neufville Attacks COP's New Plan to Protest

A former supporter of the Council of Patriots (COP), organizer of the June 7 peaceful protest, Mr. Rufus Neufville, has claimed that the COP's plan to hold another protest on 24 July is an alleged attempt to extort money from the Government and not in the interest of the Liberian people.

Mr. Neufville, who has broken away from the COP, has formed his own version of the organization he calls Independent Council of Patriots (ICOP).

According to a press release, Mr. Neufville told journalists over the weekend that the COP has lost relevance due to alleged greed by its members.

He cites the withdrawal of Senator Oscar Cooper; the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia from the COP, as well as others that he says have formed the Independent COP.

He believes that the intent of the COP is to generate money to cater to family needs for the July 26 celebration.

Mr. Neufville wants Liberians not to take COP serious. Mr. Neufville's comments comes after Montserrado County District #10 Rep. Yekeh Kolubah announced on July 10, 2019 that another protest will be held in the Country beginning July 24.

The COP is saying that the Government of President George Manneh Weah has refused to implement recommendations made to government after the June 7 protest.

Mr. Neufville also calls on Rep. Yekeh Kolubah to use his authority as a lawmaker to Chanel his disagreement with the government rather than engaging into street protest.

