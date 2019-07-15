Liberia: New Terminal Opens July 25th

Authorities at the Liberia Aviation Authority or LAA announced over the weekend that the newly completed passenger terminal, office complex and run way at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County will be ready for dedication on July 25th, this year.

The projects started in 2017, is a major breakaway from the past which until now, the nation's major entry by air transport was in a bad shape with rarely no major infrastructure.

The dedication ceremony according to the Manager of Public Relations of the Airport Authority, will witness the cutting of ribbon and tour of the three facilities by President George Weah, partners and clients of LAA.

Mr. Ebenezer Mass Wilson described the projects as a national treasury; something he said is the first of its kind in the Liberian Aviation industry.

The LAA PR Manager added that, the new passenger terminal contains two jet bridges, two escalators, two elevators, ten check-in counters, eight duty free stores, a restaurant and two luggage carousels among several other features.

Mr. Wilson said the new passenger terminal will process 350,000 to 500,000 passengers per annul, a projection he said suits the future air traffic needs of the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

For the runway, Mr. Wilson said it has since been completed with cutting edge technology including a new instrument landing system (ILS) and an Aeronautical Lighting System that is enhancing the landing and takeoff of carriers.

The LAA PR Manager speaking further,mentioned a new office complex that will house the operational and administrative functions of the Airport Authority, as well as offices for airlines and banks operating at RIA. The office complex he intimated, was transformed from the old passenger terminal burned during the war, into a two level office facility.

Also, Mr. Wilson pointed to an ongoing construction of an 11m cargo storage facility being built by GLS-NAS, an entity managing the cargo portfolio of the Roberts International Airport. The cargo facility upon completion will ease the burden associated with storage of air cargo, Mr. Wilson maintained.

The LAA Public Relations Manager expressed optimism about economy and job creation with the expansion of infrastructure at the Roberts International Airport.