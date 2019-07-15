Liberia: UAE, Top Australian Miner Here to Explore Liberia

Top level business delegations from the royal family of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and an Australian mining investor are here in Liberia to engage authorities in an effort to explore investment opportunities.

In furtherance to President George Manneh Weah's visit to the UAE, Sheikh Ahmed Dolmook Al MakToum and his delegation arrived at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi Sunday, 14 July to explore investment opportunities here.

Minutes after Sheikh Toum's arrival, Australian mining investor Mr. Andrew T. Forrest, CEO of Forescue Mining Company which is said to be the fourth largest mining company in the world, also touched down at RIA.

The foreign partners were led to Monrovia on Sunday by Liberian officials on a convoy to be engaged in interactive technical meetings with Liberian teams from sectorial ministries and agencies.

Minister of State Without Portfolio Mr. Trokon Kpui told journalists at RIA that Mr. Al MakToum runs an office that is interested in doing business in Liberia.

Mr. Kpui recalls that a couple of months back, a delegation came from UAE following President Weah's visit there.

Due to the bilateral relationship, Mr. Kpui explains that both the private and public sectors are trying to come into Liberia to look at opportunities to explore and to make sure to bring in money into the country.

But Mr. Kpui declines to say if this visit will see both sides signing any document or whether it is just an assessment visit.

He however says the Liberian government has technical teams, sectorial ministries and ministers that will be engaging [the guests] in one - on - one interactive and technical conversations.

Mr. Andrew T. Forrest, CEO of Forescue Mining Company, says he is here to see if he can help Liberian children, expressing his interest in seeing that this country does not suffer slavery among other nations.

"I'm particularly interested to making sure that your young people have economic opportunities and I would be very excited to help in developing your economy," says Mr. Forrest.

He assures that he will be in Liberia many times, expressing confidence that he and the Liberian government can reach harmony.

Mr. Forrest describes his company Forescue as probably the world's best known effective miner for getting things done quickly, saying if the company comes to your country, then it will be seen as world's command.