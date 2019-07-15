15 July 2019

Liberia: 25 NAFAA Staff Leaves for China Tuesday

Twenty-five (25) employees of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority leave here Tuesday, July 16, 2019 for a month long training in China.

According to a press release, those expected to travel include technicians, enterprise supervisors and professional personnel engaged in mariculture and fisheries managers, among others as part of the 2019 Training Course on Mariculture Technology studies.

The training is aimed at enhancing partiicpants' theoretical knowledge and practical skills in maricutlure, strengthening the friendly exchanges between China and Liberia, and expanding cooperation between the two nations in the marine fishery.

The training program will take place at the Fujian Institute of Oceanography (FJIO), located in Xiamen city - a special economic zone lying in the southeastern coast of China.

The training course will focus on culture technology for "Fish, Shrimps, Shellfish and Crabs", which will be conducted through lectures, teaching practice, field trips and so on.

The 25-member delegation from Liberia will also be led on tours of several cities including Beijing City; Wuyishan City, Jinjiang City, Quanzhou City, Dongshan County and Zhangpu County, respectively.

