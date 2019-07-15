Uganda: Blunt Cranes Hand Simbas Elgon Cup

Kampala — The Rugby Cranes had one job: hold onto their three-point advantage gained from the 16-13 win in Kisumu three weeks back to win a first Elgon Cup since 2015, unfortunately the Kenya Simbas proved to want it more.

With Uganda racing forward 5-0 early on through hooker Ronald Kanyanya's try, the pressure was on Kenya. They responded well when wing Billy Odhiambo lashed onto a suspected forward pass, racing down the right wing to score a five pointer. It was back to square as Jacob Ojee failed to add the extras.

At 5-5 , Uganda crumbled and looked clueless at times as they lost shape. Kenya seized the initiative as the hosts gave away a host of penalties and Ojee duly converted for an 8-5 lead at the breather.

"At 5-8, we realised the only way was to pile more pressure and extend the lead. The second half was about asking the questions," said Man of Match Ojee.

After the break, there was questionable decision making from Uganda and the soggy conditions witnessed several ball handling errors. Another Ojee penalty made it 11-5 before he raced down the wing for a final try at the buzzer.

"It was a tough one to take but I have to sleep with a positive mind. We were unlucky and Elgon Cup is not about skills or technical ability, its mental and that's it," Cranes coach Robert Seguya had this to say after the game. In the ladies tie, Kenya routed Uganda 35-5.

ELGON CUP 2019

RUGBY - RETURN LEG RESULTS

Ladies: Peace Uganda 5-16 Kenya

( Kenya win 29-21 on aggregate)

Lady Cranes 5-35 Kenya Lionesses

(Kenya win 79-18 on aggregate)