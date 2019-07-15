15 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Blunt Cranes Hand Simbas Elgon Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deus Bugembe

Kampala — The Rugby Cranes had one job: hold onto their three-point advantage gained from the 16-13 win in Kisumu three weeks back to win a first Elgon Cup since 2015, unfortunately the Kenya Simbas proved to want it more.

With Uganda racing forward 5-0 early on through hooker Ronald Kanyanya's try, the pressure was on Kenya. They responded well when wing Billy Odhiambo lashed onto a suspected forward pass, racing down the right wing to score a five pointer. It was back to square as Jacob Ojee failed to add the extras.

At 5-5 , Uganda crumbled and looked clueless at times as they lost shape. Kenya seized the initiative as the hosts gave away a host of penalties and Ojee duly converted for an 8-5 lead at the breather.

"At 5-8, we realised the only way was to pile more pressure and extend the lead. The second half was about asking the questions," said Man of Match Ojee.

After the break, there was questionable decision making from Uganda and the soggy conditions witnessed several ball handling errors. Another Ojee penalty made it 11-5 before he raced down the wing for a final try at the buzzer.

"It was a tough one to take but I have to sleep with a positive mind. We were unlucky and Elgon Cup is not about skills or technical ability, its mental and that's it," Cranes coach Robert Seguya had this to say after the game. In the ladies tie, Kenya routed Uganda 35-5.

ELGON CUP 2019

RUGBY - RETURN LEG RESULTS

Ladies: Peace Uganda 5-16 Kenya

( Kenya win 29-21 on aggregate)

Lady Cranes 5-35 Kenya Lionesses

(Kenya win 79-18 on aggregate)

Uganda

Museveni, Kagame Agree to End 'Fight'

Angolan President João Lourenço on Friday expressed optimism that the Katuna border conflict between… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.