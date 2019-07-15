Tanzania: Students Invent Ai Robot for Heart Disease Treatment

SAINT Joseph University in Tanzania (SJUIT) students have designed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot to increase performance in diagnosis and treatment of heart related diseases.

The innovation was revealed at the just ended 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF). The AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems.

The processes include the acquisition of information and rules for using information and rules to reach approximate conclusions and self-correction.

"We have proposed the measurement of seven prominent physiological parameters of a person who enters a doctor's clinic," said one of innovators, Mr Mukrim Mmanga, a fourth year student, pursuing Bachelor in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

He added that the physiological parameters include oxygen saturation in the blood (SpO2), electrical activities of the heart (ECG), blood pressure, heart beats, weight, body temperature and height.

The parameters together with ECG wave forms will help the AI in diagnosis of common heart diseases like congenital heart, rheumatic heart and vascular (aneurysm) diseases, he said.

He further elaborated that, the AI will take inputs from the sensors and information like age and blood group from the hospital management supporting software designed with it and analyse the inputs with other information from the database.

According to him, the AI Robot will be capable of giving accurate diagnosis results and prescription to the patient's heart without the need of a physician.

AI will also offer services to health centres in rural areas due to Internet of Thing (IoT) application by only placing the sensors and the supporting software.

The innovator added that production cost for the AI cardiologist is estimated at 11,300 US dollars (over 25m/-) which includes machinery cost, marketing and distribution as well as cyber security.

The group of innovators, which is composed of four students, told the 'Daily News' that, what drove them to come up with such an idea was the World Health Organisation (WHO) report, which estimated that 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2016, representing 31 per cent of all global deaths.

In 2017, coronary heart disease deaths in Tanzania reached 19,082, equal to 5.11 per cent of total deaths due to lack of cardiologist and lack of equipment for diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases, according to the group members.

They further explained that cardiovascular diseases are number one cause of deaths globally, with over three quarters of cardiovascular disease deaths taking place in third world countries like Tanzania.

It takes at least eight years in medical school to train the cardiologist at an estimated cost of 166,750 US dollars (about 400m/-).