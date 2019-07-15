15 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Devious Traders Reportedly Contaminate Fish

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peti Siyame in Nkasi

FISH consumers should become aware as unscrupulous fish wholesalers are allegedly using poisonous pesticide for dipping cattle and other animals to prevent fish from deteriorating during transportation.

The shock practice came to light after Nkasi Executive Director's Office in Rukwa region and Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) nabbed a petty trader Dermes Batupu in possession of two tonnes of smoked fish preserved with poisonous pesticide for killing ticks on livestock.

The petty trader from Kalungu fishing village along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika in Nkasi District was on the process of smuggling the two tonnes of dried fish to the neighbouring Burundi for sale.

Nkasi District Executive Director (DED) Misana Kwangula made the shocking revelation here over the weekend during the destruction of the seized dried fish before members of district security and defence committee.

The allegedly poisonous fishes were destroyed at Namanyere, the headquarters of Nkasi District in Rukwa region.

Narrating the dreadful practice, Mr Kwangula said the apprehension of the petty trader and seizure of the two tonnes of dried fish preserved by poisonous pesticide followed a tip off from law abiding citizens.

"The suspect has so far been arrested and after interrogation, he confessed to have used pesticide for dipping cattle to kill ticks to preserve two tones of dried fish from deteriorating while transporting them to Burundi for sale.

He also accepted to pay a fine of one million shillings and the seized fish to be destroyed by fire....the suspect will any time be arraigned before the court for further legal measures," added the DED.

When contacted for comments the Principal Livestock Officer from Rukwa Regional Secretariat, Dr Respius Maengo told the 'Daily News' over the phone interview that any kind of pesticide is poisonous to human being.

"There are shocking reports that some unscrupulous traders use toxic, formalin a chemical for preserving dead bodies as well as pesticides for preserving fish from being deteriorated ...

Such malpractice is unacceptable because the chemicals are poisonous and unfit for human consumptions.....there are different types of pesticides but all of them are poisonous," he added.

Tanzania

New Shipping Law Still a Concern

Recent amendments to the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation Act, 2017, are still troubling logistics stakeholders,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.