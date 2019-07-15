Namibia: Unam Moves Top of Nru Premier League Log

The University of Namibia (Unam)'s rugby club reclaimed top spot of the Namibia Rugby Union premier league by dislodging championship rivals Trustco United with a 52-15 victory at the Unam sports field on Friday evening.

Unam, who are hoping to claim the title they lost to Wanderers last year, took a half-time lead of 28-10.

They scored a total of eight tries with Lorenzo Louis, Camlo Martin, Cameron Langenhoven and Delron Brandt scoring a try each, while Shareave Titus and Gilad Plaatjies scored two each.

Louis converted five of the tries, with Brandt adding a single conversion to complete a convincing win for the former champions.

In other matches played on Saturday, Wanderers maintained their push to defend their title with a hard-fought 35-28 victory over Rehoboth at the Wanderers Sports Club.

The defending champions took a 22-7 half-time lead.

Walvis Bay-based Kudus beat Western Suburbs 28-25 at the coast as they pushed for a play-off spot.

Meanwhile, in the national league's semi-final play-offs, Southern Bulls defeated Eastern Bulls 42-28, while St Lou from Rehoboth ousted Oranjemund with a 33-19 scoreline.

Grootfontein defeated Sparta 24-22, and Keetmanshoop beat Vikings by 24-18.

The finals will be played on Saturday, 20 July at a yet to be confirmed venue.

- Nampa