Namibia: Standard Bank Wins 2019 Euromoney Award

Euromoney has recognised Standard Bank Namibia as the country's top bank in 2019.

Established in 1992, Euromoney's awards for excellence were formed to rank the global banking industry at global, continental, regional and country level in various categories, including investment and advisory.

This year - DBS, the Singaporean firm led by Piyush Gupta, took the world's best bank award.

Euromoney said for 2019, they have received almost 1 000 submissions from banks in an awards programme which covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.

"We have been recognised following a series of award wins at the Euromoney awards for excellence. Standard Bank took top spot as Namibia's best bank in the Euromoney 2019 awards for excellence.

"Standard Bank is delighted to have been recognised with these awards. It acknowledges the dedication of our staff, and the support of our valued customers," said chief executive officer, Vetumbuavi Mungunda.

"Our purpose is to drive Namibia's growth. We are committed to being more than a provider of financial products and services - we are a catalyst for economic change in our country, and we endeavour to enhance the lives of our fellow Namibians by doing the right business the right way. This award is a manifestation of our commitment to our clients and Namibia," he added.

As a leading publication covering the growth of international finance, Euromoney's awards programme recognises banks in almost 100 countries, in all regions, and in 20 global categories.

Mungunda also congratulated other Standard Bank Group members for their respective awards, which were announced in London (UK) on 10 July 2019. In the investment bank category, the Euromoney awards also recognised Standard Bank's investment banking excellence in Angola, Malawi, South Africa and Zambia. Standard Bank was also named as Africa's best bank for wealth management, and best bank in Namibia and Uganda.