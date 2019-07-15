15 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Unknown Chemical' Shuts Down Durban School, 70 Students, Teachers Rushed to Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

A school in L Section, Umlazi had to be shut down when around 70 pupils and teachers were admitted to hospital after inhaling an unknown chemical.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received numerous calls after 09:30 on Monday.

"We dispatched multiple units to assist. On arrival, we were met with total chaos."

Jamieson said a chemical in the air at the Vukuzakhe High School grounds was the source of the problem.

"It is believed that boys were kicking around some kind of ball and the ball cut open and a chemical was emitted from it."

He said one patient had to be airlifted to the eThekwini heart hospital after sustaining critical injuries and that between 60 and 70 pupils and staff were rushed to other hospitals.

"At this stage, the chemical substance is unknown but police are in attendance together with the bomb squad, Durban Search and Rescue and Metro Search and Rescue who will investigate further."

Source: News24

South Africa

Ballet in the Bush for Rhinos' Sake

Artists are often at the forefront of social change as they use their works to address difficult political and cultural… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Health
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.