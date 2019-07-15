12 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Skorpion Zinc Women Super League Awards Tonight

By Maurice Kambukwe

Top performing footballers, administrators and various stakeholders will today be rewarded for their tireless contribution and dedication to the affairs of the NFA Skorpion Zinc Women Super League.

The NFA Skorpion Zinc Women Super League, under the auspices of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Women's Desk, will today host its season awards at the NamPower Convention Center in the capital, where the crème de la crème of local women football will be awarded for their exploits in the 2018/19 season.

A total of 11 categories are up for grabs tonight, which include Players Player of the season and Player of the season, which sees three ladies competing in both categories. Anna-Marie Shikusho who was the league's top scorer after amassing a total number of 29 goals, will walk away with the prestigious Top Scorer accolade.

Selma Enkali of Namib Daughters FC is nominated in the Best Young Player of the season category alongside Galz & Goals FC duo Beverley Uueziwa and Julia Rutjindo. Alina Karlos of Unam Bookies is gunning for the Manager of the year category alongside Maria Kasheeta of Galz & Goals FC and Antoinette Tsuses from Namib Daughters FC.

Shammah Gure of Tura Magic, who is favoorite to win Coach of the season award, is nominated alongside Thuba Sibanda of Unam Bokkies and Mammie Kasaona of Galz & Goalz FC. And in the Best Goalkeeper category, the likes of Sussan Eise of Khomas Nampol FC, Melissa Matheus of Tura Magic and Lydia Eixas from Galz & Goal are all in the running.

Paulina Joel, Vistoria Shangula and Ismael Tjirimje are all running for the Referee of the season accolade. In the Team of the season category, Namib Daughters FC, Khomas Nampol FC and Tura Magic FC are all in the running.

Meanwhile, New Era newspaper journalist Strauss Lunyangwe has been shortlisted for Journalist of the season award alongside Namibian Sun reporter Limba Mupetami and The Namibian writer Helge Schultz.

