South Africa: Van Der Burgh SA's Newest Laureus Ambassador

London — South African swimming legend Cameron van der Burgh has been named the latest Laureus Sport for Good ambassador.

The highlight of Van der Burgh's career came at the London 2012 Olympics where he won gold in the 100m breaststroke, breaking the world record in the process.

Throughout his career, Van der Burgh also won more than a dozen World Championship medals across both the long and short course.

The South African star announced his retirement from the sport after the 2018 FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships, where he won two gold medals.

He currently holds both the world short-course 50m and 100m breaststroke records.

Van der Burgh, who now resides in London, spends some of his time with young people from the Laureus supported Fight for Peace in London.

Fight for Peace works to realise the potential of young people in communities affected by crime and violence.

Speaking after his first visit to a Laureus programme, he said: "As an 11-year-old, sport gave me hope and changed my life for the better.

"It's an honour for me to be here twenty years later as a member of the Laureus Family. From what I have just experienced here at Fight for Peace, sport continues to have an incredible power to positively influence the lives of young people.

"The work Laureus is supporting around the world, using the power of sport to improve the lives of young people is something I feel passionate about and I look forward to working with the team and helping in any way I can," said Van der Burgh.

"From what I have just experienced here, sport continues to have an incredible power to positively influence the lives of young people." New Ambassador @Cameronvdburgh's first visit to a Laureus programme took him to the amazing @fightforpeace in London ??#SportForGood pic.twitter.com/6BLjsWG1gQ-- Laureus (@LaureusSport) July 15, 2019

Source: Sport24