14 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Play - The Natural Way of Early Learning

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

Play Africa, a children's centre at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg for play learning, aims to make play an integral part of early learning and healthy development to spark imagination and enhance problem-solving capacities.

Cheryl-Lyn Selman, acting CEO of Play Africa, says the Children's Museum at Constitutional Hill endeavours "to foster a culture of play and make them (children exhibits) accessible to children in Johannesburg".

The interactive exhibits, which comprise of a range of play equipment such as the Children's Court, Fantasy Corner, Farm to Market, Reading Corner, Water Table, Rigamajig and others, facilitate self-directed play to "support children's cognitive, emotional, social and physical development".

With more than a million children in the City of Johannesburg, Selman says Play Africa provides a solution for children who do not have access to a place play in a safe environment.

Before the fixed location at Constitutional Hill began in 2018, Play Africa would host pop-ups at schools and malls.

Selman said the intention of the fixed location was for kids to have "quality play" by introducing them "to the exhibits and allow them to decide for themselves which one to use".

Some children spend 15 minutes on an exhibit then move...

