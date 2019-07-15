15 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ethiopian Airlines Strengthen Grip On Domestic Flights With Addition of Garowe Route

Ethiopian Airlines has strengthened its presence in the Somalia internal airline routes, with the latest addition being Garowe.

A new route has after the corporate bosses met with the regional President Deni last month. The commencement of daily Ethiopian airline flights to Puntland would pave the way for trade integration.

Mr Deni told Ethiopian Airline officials that Puntland had got airports that have fulfilled the criteria for commencing int'l flights.

The Ethiopian airline officials welcomed the beginning of flights that daily fly to Puntland

