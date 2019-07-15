15 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Canada Promises More Cooperation Mogadishu in Eradicating Terrorism

Canada has promised to work closely with Somalia in rooting out terrorism and violent extremism.

The announcement comes just a few days after terror attack at an hotel in Kismayu killed 26 people. Among those killed was Somalia-Canadian Journalists.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau said "On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Hodan Nalayeh, a Somali-Canadian journalist who, together with her husband Farid, was killed in the terrorist attack in Kismayo, Somalia. Our thoughts are also with those who were injured or lost loved ones".

"Ms. Nalayeh's work showcased positive, uplifting, and inspiring Somali stories, and was a testament to the role of the free press in broadening people's perspectives and defending diversity and inclusion. Her loss is deeply felt in Canada, and in Somali and journalistic communities around the world.

"Canada strongly condemns this heinous attack, and will continue working with Somalia and other international partners to address the root causes of terrorism and violent extremism. Together, we must create a safer, more peaceful world, where the media freedom so central to healthy democracies and strong societies can flourish."

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

